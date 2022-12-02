FIS’ India Arm Conducts Mass Layoffs Of 400 Employees In Pune, More Termination Likely In Future

The company also has offices in Bengaluru and Gurugram and more employees are likely to be terminated in the near future.

FIS layoff: Fidelity National Information Services’ (FIS), an American multinational corporation working in the Fintech space has conducted a mass lay off of over 400 employees in Pune. The company also has offices in Bengaluru and Gurugram and more employees are likely to be terminated in the near future.

According to a report in Business Today, the terminated employees are entitled to severance. Th letter to its employees said, “You will be entitled to receive a severance compensation calculated at the rate of one (01) month of your base salary for every completed year of continuous service (subject to a maximum limit of twelve (12) months) with FIS and the same shall be paid to you within five (5) working days from the Separation Date.”

“I was sent termination letter out of the blue today, they have asked me to stay at home till December 30, which will be my last date. I have been asked to not report to work,” an employee who was terminated from the company told Business Today.

It is to be noted that IT and Fintech company has been going through a rough patch financially. Fintech company’s stock has tanked nearly 45 per cent year-to-date, lower than the S&P 500’s 17 per cent decline during the same period, the report in the publication said.