New Delhi: With the onset of the festive season, national carrier Air India has launched a specially curated menu for its domestic passengers. The new in-flight menu which came into effect on October 1, features an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetizers and decadent desserts, showcasing India’s locally sourced culinary influence.Also Read - Tata, Singapore Airlines Plan to Merge Vistara, Air India Within One-Year Time: Report

The airline has paid utmost attention to ensure that the array of delicacies are healthy and stay hygienic, right from the kitchen to the tray table. The new menu includes an extensive selection of scrumptious hot meals, irresistible desserts, and refreshing beverages including fresh juices and smoothies. Every meal is prepared as per the utmost standards of sanitation and quality.

Business Class Menu

On board, passengers from business class can look forward to these breakfast, lunch and dinner

Breakfast

Buttery and flaky croissant

Sugar-free dark chocolate oatmeal muffin

Cheese and truffle oil scrambled egg with chives

Mustard cream coated chicken sausage

Aloo parantha

Meduvada

Podiidly for breakfast

Lunch

Fish curry

Chicken chettinad

Potato podimas

For high tea

Chicken 65

Grilled sliced pesto chicken sandwich

Mumbai batatawada

Economy Class Menu

Breakfast

Cheese mushroom omelette

Dry jeera aloo wedges

Garlic tossed spinach and corn

Lunch

Palatable vegetable biryani

Malabar chicken curry

Mixed vegetable poriyal

For high-tea

Vegetable fried noodles

Chilli chicken

Blueberry vanilla pastry

Coffee truffle slice.

Customers of Air India can select their preferred meal choice at the time of booking.