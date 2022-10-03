New Delhi: With the onset of the festive season, national carrier Air India has launched a specially curated menu for its domestic passengers. The new in-flight menu which came into effect on October 1, features an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetizers and decadent desserts, showcasing India’s locally sourced culinary influence.Also Read - Tata, Singapore Airlines Plan to Merge Vistara, Air India Within One-Year Time: Report
The airline has paid utmost attention to ensure that the array of delicacies are healthy and stay hygienic, right from the kitchen to the tray table. The new menu includes an extensive selection of scrumptious hot meals, irresistible desserts, and refreshing beverages including fresh juices and smoothies. Every meal is prepared as per the utmost standards of sanitation and quality.
Business Class Menu
On board, passengers from business class can look forward to these breakfast, lunch and dinner
Breakfast
- Buttery and flaky croissant
- Sugar-free dark chocolate oatmeal muffin
- Cheese and truffle oil scrambled egg with chives
- Mustard cream coated chicken sausage
- Aloo parantha
- Meduvada
- Podiidly for breakfast
Lunch
- Fish curry
- Chicken chettinad
- Potato podimas
For high tea
- Chicken 65
- Grilled sliced pesto chicken sandwich
- Mumbai batatawada
Economy Class Menu
Breakfast
- Cheese mushroom omelette
- Dry jeera aloo wedges
- Garlic tossed spinach and corn
Lunch
- Palatable vegetable biryani
- Malabar chicken curry
- Mixed vegetable poriyal
For high-tea
- Vegetable fried noodles
- Chilli chicken
- Blueberry vanilla pastry
- Coffee truffle slice.
Customers of Air India can select their preferred meal choice at the time of booking.