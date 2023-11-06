Home

Business

Fitch Upgrade Boosts India’s Growth Outlook: Medium-Term Potential Raised to 6.2%

Fitch Upgrade Boosts India’s Growth Outlook: Medium-Term Potential Raised to 6.2%

In an upward revision, Fitch Ratings has increased India's medium-term potential growth forecast from 5.5 per cent to a robust 6.2 per cent.

Fitch Ratings simultaneously lowered the growth estimate for China from 5.3 per cent to 4.6 per cent,

New Delhi: In a significant boost to India’s economic outlook, Fitch Ratings has upgraded the country’s medium-term potential growth forecast from 5.5% to 6.2%. This upward revision highlights India’s growing economic resilience and its ability to sustain strong growth momentum. The upgrade reinforces India’s position as a global economic powerhouse and puts the country in the spotlight for its promising growth prospects, as per a news report covered by ANI.

Trending Now

Fitch Revises Ratings For Developing Countries

Mexico received a substantial boost in its growth estimate, with Fitch revising it from 1.4 per cent to 2.0 per cent. These positive changes were underpinned by a more favourable outlook for the capital-to-labour ratio. The adjustments didn’t stop there. Fitch also revised growth forecasts for other countries. Poland’s potential growth estimate was increased to 3.0 per cent from 2.6 per cent, Turkey’s to 4.1 per cent from 3.9 per cent, Brazil’s to 1.7 per cent from 1.5 per cent, and Indonesia’s to 4.9 per cent from 4.7 per cent.

You may like to read

However, it wasn’t all good news. Fitch Ratings simultaneously lowered the growth estimate for China from 5.3 per cent to 4.6 per cent, reflecting a significant reduction in China’s supply-side growth potential.

Russia’s Growth Estimate Drops

Russia’s growth estimate dropped to 0.8 per cent from 1.6 per cent, Korea’s to 2.1 per cent from 2.3 per cent, and South Africa’s to 1.0 per cent from 1.2 per cent. The overarching trend across the ten emerging markets (EM) in Fitch’s Global Economic Outlook was a drop in potential growth, with the GDP-weighted average falling to 4.0 per cent from the 4.3 per cent estimate in 2021. The bulk of this decrease can be attributed to the substantial reduction in China’s supply-side growth potential.

Despite this, the unweighted average across the EM10 countries remained at a steady 3 per cent, thanks to upward revisions in other markets. Fitch acknowledges that lingering pandemic effects and shifting demographic trends are responsible for the overall slowdown in potential growth across EM10 countries.

The agency also made “level shock” adjustments to historical estimates of potential GDP in 2020 and 2021 for Mexico, Indonesia, India, and South Africa, factoring in the lingering scarring effects.

In light of these adjustments and forward-looking growth forecasts, Fitch anticipates that the EM10 potential GDP will be 3.0 percentage points lower by 2027 compared to the trajectory based on pre-pandemic potential growth estimates from 2019. This reflects the challenges that emerging markets continue to face in their pursuit of sustainable growth. This positive revision for India’s growth potential is expected to provide a substantial boost to the nation’s economic prospects, reinforcing its position as a promising global player in the mid-term.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.