Petitions Against Demonetisation: Petitions challenging the Centre's decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in November 2016 would be heard by a five-judge Constitution bench on Wednesday. The five-judge Constitution bench comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, AS Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and BV Nagarathna, will hear the petitions against demonetization. Notably, this is the fourth Constitution bench that has been constituted in the Supreme Court.

In November 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetization of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as a measure to curb the circulation of black money in the economy.

The bench will also hear a matter in connection with issues relating to freedom of speech of public/state functionaries.

It will hear another matter raising an issue, whether the immunity to legislative Assembly members, under Article 194(2), in connection with any vote given by them in the legislature includes immunity against prosecution for bribery. The top court will also hear a matter in connection with questions under the Prevention of Corruption Act.