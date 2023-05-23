Home

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Close To 10%: 8 Small Finance Banks That Offer Attractive Rates On Term Deposits

Some banks are currently offering close to 10 per cent interest rates for senior citizens and 9 per cent for general citizens.

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Close To 10%: 8 Small Finance Banks That Offer Attractive Rates On Term Deposits (Image: PIxabay)

New Delhi: Ever since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started its periodic revision of the interest rates, various banks have been in a race to increase the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). Some banks are currently offering close to 10 per cent interest rates for senior citizens and 9 per cent for general citizens.

Let’s check the interest rates offered by various banks.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers a maximum interest rate of 9.6 per cent to senior citizens on five-year deposits. Those who don’t qualify as senior citizens can get up to 9.1 per cent interest rate on term deposits.

Unity Small Finance Bank (Unity Bank) FD

Unity Small Finance Bank offers an interest rate of 9.5 per cent to senior citizens on term deposits of 1001 days. The general citizens can get a maximum interest rate of 9 per cent for an FD at Unity Small Finance Bank.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank FD

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank offers senior citizens a maximum interest rate of 8.75 per cent on a 560-day deposit. For the same tenure, others can get a maximum interest rate of 8.25 per cent.

ESAF Small Finance Bank FD

ESAF Small Finance Bank offers senior citizens a maximum interest rate of 9 per cent on fixed deposits for a tenure of two years to less than three years..= General citizens can get a maximum interest rate of 8.5 per cent interest on this FD

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank FD

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank offers a maximum interest rate of 9 per cent to senior citizens on 700-day deposits. The bank offers a maximum interest rate of 8.25 per cent for general citizens.

Equitas Small Finance Bank FD

Equitas Small Finance Bank offers a maximum interest rate of 9 per cent to senior citizens on 888-day deposits. The bank offers a maximum interest rate of 8.5 per cent for the general citizens,

Fincare Small Finance Bank FD

Fincare Small Finance Bank is offering an interest rate of 9.01 per cent to senior citizens on 1000-day term deposits. General citizens can get a maximum interest rate of 8.41 per cent from Fincare Small Finance Bank FD.

Bandhan Bank

Bandhak Bank offers a maximum interest rate of 8.5 per cent to senior citizens on 600-day term deposits. General citizens can get a maximum interest rate of 8 per cent for Bandhan Bank fixed deposits.

