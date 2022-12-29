Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Compared: SBI Vs HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank Vs Punjab National Bank

New Delhi: Fixed deposits (FDs) are one of the most popular investment methods chosen by people who don’t wish to risk their deposits. Even though fixed deposits don’t give lucrative returns as the equity market does, the returns are more or less confirmed.

Several banks have hiked interest rates on their fixed deposit schemes around the time of Christmas and New Year. Let’s look at the latest rates of interest offered by HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank on fixed deposit schemes.

HDFC BANK DOMESTIC NRO/NRE FD RATES FOR DEPOSITS UP TO ₹2 Cr (WITH EFFECT FROM DEC 14, 2022)

TENURE GENERAL INTEREST RATES SENIOR CITIZEN INTEREST RATES 7 – 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 15 – 29 days 3.00% 3.50% 30 – 45 days 3.50% 4.00% 46 – 60 days 4.50% 5.00% 61 – 89 days 4.50% 5.00% 90 days < = 6 months 4.50% 5.00% 6 mnths 1 days <= 9 mnths 5.75% 6.25% 9 mnths 1 day to < 1 year 6.00% 6.50% 1 year to < 15 months 6.50% 7.00% 15 months to < 18 months 7.00% 7.50% 18 months to < 21 months 7.00% 7.50% 21 months – 2 years 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 1 day – 3 years 7.00% 7.50% 3 year 1 day to – 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 year 1 day – 10 years 7.00% 7.75%*

*Senior Citizen Rates do not apply to NRIs | Minimum tenor for NRE Deposit is 1 Year

SBI INTEREST RATES FOR RETAIL DOMESTIC TERM DEPOSITS UP TO ₹2 Cr (WITH EFFECT FROM DEC 13, 2022)

TENOR GENERAL INTEREST RATES SENIOR CITIZEN INTEREST RATES 7 days to 45 days 3% 3.5% 46 days to 179 days 4.5% 5% 180 days to 210 days 5.25% 5.75% 211 days to less than 1 year 5.75% 6.25% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.75% 7.25% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75% 7.25% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.25% 6.75% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.25% 7.25%

ICICI BANK FD INTEREST RATES FOR DEPOSITS UP TO ₹2 Cr (WITH EFFECT FROM DEC 16, 2022)

TENURE GENERAL INTEREST RATE SENIOR CITIZEN INTEREST RATE* 7 days to 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 15 days to 29 days 3.00% 3.50% 30 days to 45 days 3.50% 4.00% 46 days to 60 days 4.00% 4.50% 61 days to 90 days 4.50% 5.00% 91 days to 120 days 4.75% 5.25% 121 days to 150 days 4.75% 5.25% 151 days to 184 days 4.75% 5.25% 185 days to 210 days 5.50% 6.00% 211 days to 270 days 5.50% 6.00% 271 days to 289 days 5.50% 6.00% 290 days to less than 1 year 5.75% 6.25% 1 year to 389 days 6.60% 7.10% 390 days to < 15 months 6.60% 7.10% 15 months to < 18 months 7.00% 7.50% 18 months to 2 years 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00% 7.50% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.90% #7.50% 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac 7.00% 7.50%

PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK FD INTEREST RATES FOR DEPOSITS UP TO ₹2 Cr (WITH EFFECT FROM DEC 19, 2022)

TENURE GENERAL INTEREST RATE SENIOR CITIZEN INTEREST RATE* SUPER SENIOR CITIZEN INTEREST RATE* 7 to 14 days 3.5 4 4.3 15 to 29days 3.5 4 4.3 30 to 45 days 3.5 4 4.3 46 to 90 days 4.5 5 5.3 91 to 179 days 4.5 5 5.3 180 days to 270 Days 5.5 6 6.3 271 days to less than 1 year 5.5 6 6.3 1 year 6.3 6.8 7.1 above 1 year to 599 days 6.3 6.8 7.1 600 days 7 7.5 7.8 601 days to 665 days 6.3 6.8 7.1 666 days 7.25 7.75 8.05 667 days to 2 years 6.3 6.8 7.1 above 2 year & upto 3 years 6.25 6.75 7.05 above 3 year & upto 5 years 6.5 7 7.3 above 5 years & upto 10 years 6.5 7.3 7.3

*Senior Citizen Age: Above 60, up to 80 years old | Super Senior Citizen Age: 80+

** The additional rate of interest applicable on domestic deposits accepted from senior citizens is not applicable for NRO deposits.