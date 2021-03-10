Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates in Banks: Covid Pandemic has not only forced us to look after our physical health but also proved to be an eye-opener about our financial health. The traumatic period of lockdown enforced due to the highly contagious Coronavirus was an indicator of how pivotal is to have a sound bank balance that can be utilized in the hour of emergency. These days there is an ample number of options to invest your hard-earned money, but one must be aware of the benefits and assurance that these schemes offer. Bank Fixed Deposit is an age-old but reliable option for everyone especially at a period when the market becomes volatile. Apart from the safety perspective, one can do make future savings by putting their money at Fixed Deposit accounts. Also Read - SBI Online Alert: Now You Can Register Nominees Online For FD, RD, Savings, Current Accounts

Like every saving scheme, there are certain pros attached with the Bank Fixed Deposits. One can open a Fixed Deposit account at any bank in India with a very less amount. Apart from this, Bank Fixed Deposits provide a steady return against the amount that you have saved. Here are some of the advantages of Bank Fixed Deposits. Also Read - SBI Slashes Long-term Fixed Deposits Interests by 15bps | Know Latest Rates Here

There are several types of FD accounts – Regular FD Account, FD Account for Senior Citizens, Corporate FD Account, Tax-Saving FD Account, NRO FD Account, NRE FD Account, FCNR FD Account, FD Account with Monthly Payout, and FD Account with Maturity Payout. Also Read - State Bank of India Increases Interest Rate on Fixed Deposits

Several banks offer different interest rates against Fixed Deposits. However, the interest rates vary from 2.75 per cent per annum to 7 per cent per annum for regular customers. For senior citizens, the interest rates offered by the banks vary from 3.25 per cent per annum to 8 per cent per annum.

If one starts to save from an early stage, it helps one grow the habit of savings. There are lucrative savings options but Bank Fixed Deposits act as Rahul Dravid of savings by providing stable returns. Bank Fixed Deposit returns never tend to fluctuate as you know the interest rates at the time of opening the account.

To make the traditional bank deposits more attractive, several banks have come up with offers such as life insurance cover, healthcare benefits with FDs without charging extra fees or providing viable options. While senior citizens can avail themselves certain benefits and extra interests on FDs, taxpayers can save under section 80c of the income tax act.

With the help of the overdraft facility against the fixed deposits, one can raise funds without impacting the FD. If you have an FD, you have the option to bring back the interest amount earned due course of the FD period. Customers can also go for reinvestment and thus can leverage interest against the accrued interest, according to a report by CNBCTV18.com.

These days you don’t even need to go to a bank to open an FD account. You can do it online at any time, anywhere.