Fixed Deposits Interest Rates Touch 9%: How To Get Best Returns On Your Deposits

Fixed Deposits Interest Rates Touch 9%: How To Get Best Returns On Your Deposits (Image: Pexels)

New Delhi: Fixed deposits have once again become an attractive investment option amid rising interest rates. Just an year ago, the highest rate of interest offered by State Bank of India (SBI) was 5.5 per cent; now, it offers an interest rate of up to 7.10 per cent.

Large private sector banks such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank also give interest rates on fixed deposits up to 7.1 per cent. In Kotak Mahindra Bank, you can get an interest rate of up to 7.2 per cent on fixed deposits.

Many of these banks offer senior citizens an additional interest rate of 0.50 per cent on fixed deposits. Yes Bank offers a whopping 8 per cent interest rate to senior citizens. Small Finance Banks have gone a step ahead in their attempts to woo customers. Interest rates have touched 9 per cent in several small finance banks.

However, the rise in interest rates has not been uniform across tenures. Should you invest for short-term or long-term to get maximum return on fixed deposits?

Since May 2022, rising the RBI has hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points. Banks have also increased in the interest rates of fixed deposits across tenures, but at a slower pace.

The transmission of deposit rates is not the same across all the fixed deposit tenures. Leading public sector banks have raised interest rates for short-term deposits (up to three years) by 170-180 basis points while interest rates of long-term deposits (three to five years) have only gone up by 100-110 basis points,said Anand Dalmia, Co-founder & CBO of Fisdom, reported ET.

Avoid Putting All Your Money In One Big FD

Is it wise to invest all your money into one fixed deposit that offers a very attractive interest rate? Experts say otherwise. Let’s understand how to select a tenure for your fixed deposit to get the highest return.

As per Naveen Kukreja, CEO & Co-Founder of Paisabazaar.com, you need to select your FD tenure based on your investment horizon and the prevailing interest rates, said Naveen Kukreja – CEO & Co-founder, of Paisabazaar.com. At present, the highest interest rate on fixed deposits offered by most banks is between one year and three years, he added.

Hence, a tenure must be chosen based on your need. If you only need the funds after three years, the bank is offering a higher interest rate on a one-year or two-year FD, you can book a one-year FD now and then reinvest the money after a year.

It’s also not wise to opt for the auto-renewal option in the above scenario, as it won’t give you a chance to compare the interest rates banks are offering at the time of maturity and invest accordingly. There may be a possibility that by tweaking the tenure at the time of reinvestment you may get a better return.

Laddering — Get Maximum Return From Your Fixed Deposit

You might have to considering the laddering approach if you do not have a particular need and are investing money to grow wealth. Laddering approach recommends dividing your investment amount into several parts.

However, you should avoid parking all your money in fixed deposits of a single tenure to mitigate reinvestment risk. All your FDs mature at the same time, if you invest all your money in deposits of similar tenures. This may look bad for your portfolio if this maturity coincides with a low-interest rate cycle.

“Laddering deposits is a way to stagger your investment into multiple accounts of varying intervals to earn high returns with regular liquidity,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, reported ET.

