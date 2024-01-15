Home

Flight Cancelled or Delayed Due to Dense Fog in Delhi? Here’s What to do Next, How to Claim Full Refund

Flight Cancellation: In case, a flight gets delayed due to dense fog at the airport, there is a provision by the airlines to offer refreshments or meals to passengers.

If the passengers are not informed about the flight cancellation, the airline has to provide an alternate flight or compensation.

Flight Cancellation Latest Update: The national capital recorded the season’s coldest morning at 3.3°C as a thick layer of fog engulfed the city for the consecutive days on Monday. The temperature at Lodhi Road, another weather monitoring station in Delhi, was recorded at 3.1°C. Because of the dense fog, several flights were delayed at the IGI airport and nearly 18 train services were affected in the national capital.

The city on Sunday witnessed a minimum temperature of 3.5°C at Safdarjung and 3.4°C at Lodhi Road. The temperature continued to remain below 4 degrees Celsius in Delhi since Friday as residents shiver in biting cold. On Sunday, nearly 500 flights were delayed while 10 were cancelled at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

It is not just Delhi, flight services in several other cities were also affected due to the dense fog. Major flight delays were also reported at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport when 53 flights were delayed while eight cancellations were reported on Sunday.

What to Do If You Flight Gets Delayed

In case, your flight gets delayed due to dense fog at the airport, there is a provision to offer refreshments or meals to passengers. However, the flight delay would be considered applicable depending on the block time (duration of flight). The criteria include:

If the connecting flight has a block time of up to two and half hours and is delayed beyond two hours.

If a flight has a block time between 2.5-5 hours, is delayed beyond three hours.

And if a flight is delayed beyond four hours.

Moreover, if the flight delay is six hours or more, the airliner must communicate the rescheduled time 24 hours before the departure time.

In this case, the passengers need to ask for an option of either an alternative flight or even a full refund of the ticket.

In extreme situations, if the flight is delayed for more than 24 hours, the passengers should be provided with accommodation.

What to do if Flight Gets Cancelled

If the flight gets cancelled, DGCA guidelines stated that the airline needs to inform the passenger at least two weeks before the travel date and arrange an alternate flight or refund the passenger.

If the flight cancellation is declared between two weeks and up to 24 hours before the scheduled time, then the airline is bound to offer an alternate flight or refund the ticket.

If the passengers are not informed about the flight cancellation, the airline has to provide an alternate flight or compensation.

Check How You Can Cancel A Flight And Claim Full Refund

First, you need to visit the official website of the airline and then go to the ‘Manage Booking’ section.

Here, in this section, enter the PNR or the booking reference number, which is available in the ticket or your booking receipt on your mail, and enter the last name of the passenger whose booking needs to be cancelled.

In the section, you will have to select the Modify/Cancel option and proceed accordingly.

You need to read the cancellation terms and conditions.

Then you can claim compensation in case of cancellations and delays by taking the matter up with the nodal officer of the concerned airline.

Passengers also need to claim refunds for being denied boarding within a month of the incident taking place.

