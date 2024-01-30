Home

Business

Flight Service Started Between Dehradun And Pithoragarh, To Operate Thrice A Week

Flight Service Started Between Dehradun And Pithoragarh, To Operate Thrice A Week

The flight service between Dehradun-Pithoragarh will be operated 3 days a week, Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.

The flight connecting the two cities is to be operated by Fly Big.

Flight Between Dehradun And Pithoragarh: Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia on Tuesday virtually inaugurated a UDAN flight connecting Dehradun and Pithoragarh from New Delhi. Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami also joined the event from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand.

Trending Now

The flight connecting the two cities is to be operated by “Fly Big” under the RCS UDAN Scheme. Pithoragarh Airport has been developed under the UDAN-RCS scheme, with a cost of Rs 6.68 Crore into a 2B VFR Airport. The RCS flight between Dehradun and Pithoragarh was awarded under UDAN 4.2. Fly Big will be operating a 19-seater Twinotter DHC6-400 aircraft for ferrying the passengers. The flight will operate initially 3 days a week.

You may like to read

The operation of this new route will enhance regional connectivity and promote trade, commerce, and tourism between these cities and the distance of about 11 hours will be covered in just 1 hour.

In his inaugural address, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the flight service between Dehradun-Pithoragarh will be operated 3 days a week (Monday, Tuesday, and Friday). He said, “As a result of its commencement, the road distance of about 11 hours will be covered in just 1 hour. This flight service will expand the tourism potential of Pithoragarh and neighbouring areas and connect the eastern regions of Uttarakhand to the capital city of Dehradun including Almora, Chinyalisaur, Gauchar, Sahastradhara, New Tehri, and Haldwani Heliports amongst others. Elaborating on the work being done under the UDAN scheme, he said that the development of Dharchula, Haridwar, Joshimath, Mussoorie, Nainital, and Ramnagar heliports is also being done.

He said, “We have also identified 5 other heliports under UDAN 5.1 Round, which include Bageshwar, Champawat, Lansdowne, Munsiyari, and Triyogi Narayan Heliports. Soon development work will be started on these 5 other heliports as well.”

Scindia added, “So far, 76 routes have been awarded for the state of Uttarakhand under UDAN, out of which 40 routes including Dehradun-Pithoragarh have been operationalized. It is our endeavor that the remaining other routes will also be made operational soon. Apart from this, we had recently inaugurated the Interim Terminal Building of Dehradun, the work of the full-fledged building will be completed soon.”

Talking about the development work at Dehradun airport, Scindia said, “Developed for Rs 457 crore, the total area of the New Terminal building is 42,776 square meters and this terminal building can handle 1800 passengers in peak hours and 36.5 lakh passengers annually.” Elaborating on the impact of infrastructure development, he said that in 2014, only 86 flights were being operated from here per week, today 210 flights are being operated from here, i.e. an increase of 144%.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.