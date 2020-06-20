New Delhi: Upper and lower limits on airfares, that had been set in seven bands (depending upon the flight duration) may get extended beyond August 24. “Depending on how the situation turns out, the fare band may have to adjusted beyond that (August 24) also. But right now, it is only for three months”, Aviation Secretary PS Kharola asserted today. Also Read - International Flights Resuming Soon? Will Decide as Countries Ease Restrictions, Says Aviation Minister Puri

Earlier last month, while announcing the resumption of domestic flight operations, the government had placed lower and upper limits on airfares. While the first band consisted of flights that are of less than 40 minutes duration. second, third, fourth, and fifth bands of upper limit consisted of flights with durations of 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, and 120-150 minutes. The sixth and seventh bands consisted of flights with durations between 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes.

Notably, domestic flight operations resumed in India from May 25. All commercial passenger flights were suspended in the country from March 25, when the Modi government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Talking about the resumption of international flight services, the aviation secretary said that the government may consider it on a case to case basis. “If international operations have to start, both ends have to be ready and there has to be traffic. There is a significant amount of traffic between India and North American continent. We may think of opening flights on a case-to-case basis,” Kharola stated today.

Commenting on the same, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the exact time for resuming international flights depends on other countries to be open to receive flights. “Any suggestion that international traffic has opened up and we are the only one not to open up needs reality check. The exact time when we will resume international flights depends on the other countries to be open to receive flights”, he added.