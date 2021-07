New Delhi: In a bad news for airlines and air travellers, state-run refiners today hiked the jet fuel prices. This has come even as carriers in the country have been struggling to reboot operations after extensive disruptions caused by the ongoing Covid pandemic. The move is expected to make air travel more expensive, further impacting demand, as per an IANS report.Also Read - Balika Vadhu’s Choti Anandi Aka Avika Gor Mourns Surekha Sikri's Death: Dadisa, My Guardian Angel