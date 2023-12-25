Home

Business

Flight Operations At Delhi Airport DISRUPTED As Visibility Drops To Zero Due To Dense Fog

Flight Operations At Delhi Airport DISRUPTED As Visibility Drops To Zero Due To Dense Fog

The visibility in Delhi has dropped to zero because of the dense fog, disrupting the flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Several flights have been cancelled and/or diverted due to the weather. Know all about it..

Representative Image

New Delhi: The weather has changed and the winters have come in completely, bringing down the temperatures and the visibility in most cities of North India. Dense fog has engulfed the national capital too, bringing down the visibility to zero; this has gravely affected the flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. Due to the adverse weather conditions, there have been several significant flight delays and diversions for both domestic and international travel. Notifications have been issued by different airlines where passengers have been warned of potential disruptions in both departures and arrivals..

Trending Now

Visibility In Delhi Drops To Zero Due To Dense Fog

As mentioned earlier, the visibility in Delhi due to the dense fog has dropped to zero and thus the flight operations at the Delhi Airport are adversely affected. The temperature in Delhi on Monday morning was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Visibility dropped to 125 meters in several parts of Delhi, and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced low visibility. On Sunday, the minimum temperature had settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius. Additionally, Delhi’s air quality on Monday remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering around 400, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

You may like to read

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory For All Passengers

Delhi Airport on Monday issued a passenger advisory after thick fog affected operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. “While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” reads the advisory issued by Delhi Airport. The airport authorities initiated the anti-fog landing system, technically called the CAT-lll Instrument Landing System (ILS). The CAT III system helps with a precision approach and landing when the runway visibility level is low.

Flights Diverted, Airlines Issue Notification

Airline SpiceJet has issued a notification regarding the departure and arrival of its flights which reads, “Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via bit.y/2tG9xBx.” Flights at Hyderabad Airport are also disrupted due to the bad weather, the information of which has been given by Vistara.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.