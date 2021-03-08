Air Travel Latest News: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is all set to resume flight operations from its Terminal-1 (T1) and five domestic airlines will be operating 102 flights to 27 destinations on Wednesday, Day 1 of the resumption of flights. Flight operations from T1, which serves domestic passengers, remained suspended since March last year when a total lockdown was imposed nationwide due to the rise of coronavirus cases. Also Read - Flight Services From Ayodhya International Airport Expected to Start Early Next Year

Even after a restart of domestic flights in the country on May 25 last year following a two-month suspension, operations from T1 of Mumbai airport did not resume. As of now, flight operations — domestic and international (under various special initiatives) — is being carried out from Mumbai Airport Terminal 2 (T-2).

"The resumption of services from T1 will help maintain social distancing measures, uphold passenger safety, and ensure a seamless transit," Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said in a statement on Monday.

“CSMIA’s T1 will resume operations after almost a year with a total of 51 flights at departure and 51 at arrivals,” it added.

The terminal will cater to all domestic flight operations of Go Air, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet, the private airport operator said.

Furthermore, select flights of IndiGo with subset series 6E 5500 6E 5900, will operate to and from T1, while the rest will continue to operate from Terminal 2, it added.

The airport will have 38 check-in counters operational across the five domestic carriers to avoid crowding, it said.

CSMIA has also placed eight Common Use Self Service (CUSS) kiosks on the curbside of the terminal to enable passengers to complete their check-in process without direct interaction with airport personnel, the statement said, adding that passengers can use the kiosks to print their boarding pass and generate their baggage tag before proceeding for security check.

T1 will also host registration desks and six testing booths where passengers can opt to undergo the RT-PCR test at the airport for a minimal cost of Rs 850, it added.

With Agency inputs