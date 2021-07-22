New Delhi: Delhi International Airport’s T2 terminal has resumed flight operations from today after a brief period of shutdown due to a drop in air passenger traffic. With fewer flights operating amid the rising coronavirus pandemic situation, the Indira Gandhi International Airport T2 terminal was kept closed for the past two months. Flights were operating only from the T3 terminal.Also Read - Delhi International Airport's Terminal 2 to Reopen From THIS Date. Check Details

The T2 terminal of Delhi Airport had resumed operations in October last year but was shut down on May 18 this year as flight traffic dropped amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Now that the Delhi airport's terminal 2 has reopened, passengers need to check their flight tickets before heading to the airport.

Which flights will operate from Delhi International airport T2 terminal?

“The T2 terminal will resume operations with IndiGo’s 2000-2999 series flights and entire operations of Go First, and is expecting to witness around 25,000 passenger footfall in the initial phase,” the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

Flight numbers 6E2000 to 6E2999 of IndiGo airlines have now been shifted to T2 terminal, IndiGo said in a tweet. Meanwhile, all Go First flights (previously GoAir) will be operating from the Delhi Airport T2 terminal.

The decision to remove passenger flights from T2 terminal was taken by the Delhi Airport Authority after witnessing a gradual growth in passengers following the lifting of coronavirus-enforced lockdown and travel norms.

About 27 counters – 16 for IndiGo and 11 for Go First flights – will be available to cater to the passengers of respective flights, the Delhi airport’s operator said.