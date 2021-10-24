New Delhi: Planning to take a flight from Delhi Airport soon? We have some important news for you. The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi will undergo some major changes from October 31, reported the livemint. Budget carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo will be shifting part of their domestic operations to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) Terminal 1 (T1) with effect from October-end, it said.Also Read - International Flights: AirAsia India Gets Security Clearance, Likely to Get Global Flying Permit Soon

Informing about the impending changes, SpiceJet on October 14 tweeted: "Attention Delhi Flyers! From October 31 2021, domestic SpiceJet Delhi flights (4 digit flight nos. starting with "8″) to operate from T3. Remaining Delhi domestic flights to operate from T1.

"Starting 31st October all domestic flights will operate from both Terminals 1 and 3 of IGI Airport, New Delhi, SpiceJet said. Flight No. SG8000-8999 will operate from Terminal 3 (T3). All other domestic flights will operate from Terminal 1 (T1). International flights will continue to operate from only Terminal 3 (T3)," noted the carrier on its website. International flights from T3, it added. The airline also shared a link for fliers to check the status of their flights in another tweet.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) will resume operations at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport from October 31, nearly 19 months after it suspended operations due to the coronvirus pandemic, Hindustan Times reported. Meanwhile, airlines are operating domestic flights without any capacity restriction from October 18 onwards.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation earlier stated in its order that “it has been decided to restore the scheduled domestic air operations with effect from October 18, 2021, without any capacity restriction”. The order noted that the decision was taken “after a review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel”, the mint report added.