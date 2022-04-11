New Delhi: In a big boost to the country’s aviation industry, the first-ever ‘Made in India’ commercial aircraft will start flying from tomorrow and further improve air connectivity of North Eastern Region with the rest of the country. The first ever ‘Made in India’ 17-seater dornier aircraft would be pressed into its maiden service linking five remote towns of Arunachal Pradesh to Assam’s Dibrugarh.Also Read - Recovery of AK-47 Rifles From Across The Country Puts Delhi Police on Edge

Alliance Air’s ‘Made in India’ Dornier 228 aircraft will be deployed for its first commercial flight on Dibrugarh-Pasighat route on Tuesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Monday. The Centre-run Alliance Air had in February signed an agreement with the government-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to lease two 17-seater Dornier 228 aircraft. Also Read - Section 144, Night Curfew Imposed in Assam For 60 Days. Full List of Restrictions Here

The airline received its first Dornier 228 plane on April 7. Its first flight will be on Tuesday between Dibrugarh in Assam and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh to boost connectivity in the northeastern states, the airline said in a statement. Alliance Air said it will be India’s first commercial airline to fly Indian-made aircraft for civil operations. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, there will also be inauguration of first flying training organisation at Lilabari, Assam, it mentioned. Also Read - Rainfall Alert! IMD Predicts Heavy Thunderstorm In These States | Check List Here

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present on the occasion of Dornier 228’s first flight and the flying training organisation’s opening. Till date, Dornier 228 planes are used by the armed forces only.

(With PTI inputs)