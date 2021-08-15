New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that new airports were being constructed and far-flung areas of the country connected through the UDAN scheme at an unprecedented speed. The Centre has accorded in-principle approval for setting up of 21 greenfield airports across the country of which six have been constructed and operationalised till now, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh had stated on August 5 in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.Also Read - International Flight News: UAE's FlyDubai to Suspend All Flights to Kabul From Monday

In his Independence Day speech on Sunday, the PM said "Today, the speed with which new airports are being constructed in the country, and the way UDAN scheme is connecting the far-flung areas, it is unprecedented." Today, we are seeing how better air connectivity is giving wings to people's dreams, he added.

Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, financial incentives from the Centre, state governments and airport operators are extended to selected airlines to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable. The scheme was started in 2016.

The Centre has accorded in-principle approval for setting up of 21 greenfield airports across the country. Here’s the complete list:

Mopa in Goa

Navi Mumbai, Sindhudurg and Shirdi in Maharashtra

Bijapur, Hassan, Kalaburagi and Shimoga in Karnataka

Dabra (Gwalior) in Madhya Pradesh

Kushinagar and Jewar (Noida) in Uttar Pradesh

Dholera and Hirasar in Gujarat

Karaikal in Puducherry

Dagadarthi, Bhogapuram and Orvakal (Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh

Durgapur in West Bengal

Pakyong in Sikkim

Kannur in Kerala

Hollongi (Itanagar) in Arunachal Pradesh

V K Singh had also said on August 5 that out of the aforementioned 21 airports, six greenfield airports namely, Shirdi in Maharashtra, Durgapur in West Bengal, Pakyong in Sikkim, Kannur in Kerala, Orvakal(Kurnool) in Andhra Pradesh and Kalaburagi in Karnataka have been operationalized. “Proposals for Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Kottayam in Kerala, Pantnagar in Uttarakhand and Purandar (Pune) in Maharashtra have also been received under the Greenfield Airports Policy,” Singh had said.

