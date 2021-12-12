New Delhi: Have you taken your Covid-19 vaccine yet? If yes, we have got some good news for you. Those of you who have received their jab can avail 10 per cent discount on IndiGo airline’s ticket prices. “Vaxxed and ready to fly? Get up to 10% off* as a vaccinated flyer while booking a flight,” IndiGo said in a tweet.Also Read - International Flights Latest Update: Indians Can Now Fly to Australia After Air Bubble Agreement Between 2 Countries

IndiGo is offering this discount on the base fares for its vaccinated customers under its Vaxi Fare programme. The airline also said that a vaccination discount is applicable for travel dates beyond 15 days from the date of booking. This offer is valid only on the IndiGo website.

What is IndiGo VAxi Fare flight ticket offer?

Vaxi Fare is a discounted fare that is only applicable for passengers vaccinated and located in India at the time of booking. Passengers must carry their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app at the airport check-in counter – failing which, applicable difference in fare and change fee may be charged.

How to avail flight ticket discount under IndiGo’s VAxi Fare offer?