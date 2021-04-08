NEW DELHI: Amazon and Flipkart are offering discounts, lucrative deals on mobiles and smartphones. Apple iPhone, Samsung, Redmi, Oppo, OnePlus, Realme, Poco, and Motorola smartphones at discounted prices on Flipkart and Amazon. State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI bank, HDFC bank customers and cardholders can avail additional benefits. Also Read - IPL 2021: Super Fans All Geared up as T20 League Returns to India

Flipkart Sale On Mobile, Smartphones

Flipkart has started Mobiles Bonanza which will remain effective till April 11. Flipkart is providing best deals in smartphones. You will get realme C12 at Rs 7,999, Realme C11 at Rs 6,999, POCO M3 at Rs 10,999, Samsung Galaxy F62 at Rs 19,499, Oppo F19 at Rs 18,990.

In its "revolutionary deal of the sale", Flipkart is offering iPhone 11 at Rs 46,999.

Flipkart is offering realme 7 up to Rs 13,499, POCO M2 at Rs 14,999, Moto g10 at Rs 9,499, iPhone XR at Rs 39,999, iPhone SE at Rs 29,999, POCO X3 at Rs 14,999, realme narzo 30 pro 5g at Rs 15,999.

Apart from these, Flipkart is offering Redmi 9i (4GB), Redmi 9 Prime at Rs 9,499, Samsung Galaxy F41 at Rs 14,999, iPhone 12 mini at Rs 57,900, iPhone 12 at Rs 67,900, Moto g30 at Rs 10,999 and Oppo A12 at Rs 8,900.

Among the recently launched smartphones, Flipkart is offering Samsung Galaxy F20s at Rs 8,999, ASUS ROG Phone 5 at Rs 49,000, Samsung Galaxy F12 at Rs 9,999, and POCO X3 Pro at Rs 18,999.

Amazon Mobile Offer

Meanwhile, Amazon is offeering Samsung Galaxy M51 at Rs 22,999, Samsung M02s at Rs 8,999, Redmi 9 Power at Rs 10,499, Oppo F19 at Rs 25,990.

Amazon is also offering flat off, discount, for State Bank of India (SBI), icici bank, HDFC bank credit cards and EMI.