New Delhi: Amazon, Flipkart offer sale on Mobiles: Are you seeking to buy new smartphones? E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are offering discounts on several brands of smartphones in different price categories.

Flipkart is offering realme C20 at a special price of Rs 6,799. One will get realme C21 at Rs 7,999, realme C25 at Rs 9,999, Oppo F19 at Rs 18,990, moto g10 power at Rs 9,999, moto g30 at Rs 10,999, realme X7 5G at Rs 18,999, moto g9 power at Rs 11,999, realme X7 Pro 5G at Rs 27,999, realme narzo 20 Pro at Rs 13,999. Apart from these realme C12 AT rS 7,999, Oppo A12 at Rs 7,990, POCO M3 at Rs 10,999, Oppo A12 at Rs 8,990, and realme C20 at Rs 6,799.

Amazon is offering smartphone upgrade days from April 22 to April 25. Amazon is offering no cost EMI, exchange offer, and 10 per cent instant discount with CITI cards.

Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy M20s at Rs 8,999, Redmi 9 Power at Rs 10,499, and Oppo F19 Pro Plus at Rs 25,990.

Amazon is offering Redmi Note 10 at Rs 11,998, Redmi 9 at Rs 8,799, Samsung Galaxy M12 at Rs 10,999, Redmi 9A at Rs 6,799, One Plus Nord 5G at Rs 29,999.