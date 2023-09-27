Home

Business

Flipkart, Amazon To Launch Sales Soon: How Credit Card Users Can Maximise Saving This Festive Season

Flipkart, Amazon To Launch Sales Soon: How Credit Card Users Can Maximise Saving This Festive Season

During this festive season, if you do hopping through credit cards instead of cash, then you can save money in many ways.

All credit cards have unique benefit structure and that includes cashback on transactions, discounts at merchant outlets.

New Delhi: With Ganesh Chaturthi, the festive season in India has already started and many e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon are going to launch festival sales anytime soon. During this festive season, most of the Indian families spend a lot of money for shopping. If you do hopping through a credit card instead of cash, then you can save money in many ways. Credit card usage will also reduce your expenditure burden, and you will be able to buy your favourite items with attractive discounts.

Trending Now

Once you choose the right credit card, then you will not have to worry about the expenses. You need to note that during the festive season, several banks offer discounts for credit card users. Notably, these credit card offers come with benefits like no-cost EMI, low-interest rates, bonus points, and cash backs, among others.

You may like to read

Check how you can maximise savings on your credit card expenses:

Choose The Right Credit Card

The first and foremost thing to keep in mind is that you need to choose the right credit card. Before taking any credit card, you will have to check all its services according to the requirements. You can take whatever credit limit that suits you as per your needs. Moreover, several companies offer different types of credit cards.

Know About Credit Card Categories

The banks that issue credit cards also offer benefits in many categories. You need to take care of them before choosing their credit cards. If one cardholder will do shopping as per the offers in specific categories, then cashbacks, discounts or perks can be availed.

How Often Can You Use Credit Card?

Experts suggest that you need to use the credit cards for daily transactions regularly. Credit cards can be used to purchase food or other household items. With this, one can get credit card rewards or bonus points which can be used further to reduce the price of any item in the future.

Check Signup Benefits

Several banks and companies also give a signup bonus and welcome benefits to credit card users. Several other card issuers also give cashback rewards, coupons and discounts to new customers.

Benefit Structure Of Credit Cards

All credit cards have unique benefit structure and that includes cashback on transactions, discounts at merchant outlets, accelerated reward points at partnered merchants, fuel surcharge waivers, and many more. You need to understand the complete benefit structure of the card before using it.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES