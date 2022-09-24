New Delhi: In a major development, the Delhi High Court on Saturday directed e-commerce firm Flipkart to deposit Rs 1 lakh penalty within one week in the court’s registry for allowing the sale of sub-standard pressure cookers on its platform.Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sales Witness Record 1.6 Million Users Per Second

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had last month imposed a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 on Flipkart for the same reason. The CCPA had directed to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold on its platform, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse money to the consumers. Also Read - Why Delhi HC Directed Flipkart To Pay Rs 1 Lakh Penalty To Consumer Protection Authority?

The CCPA had earlier informed that Delhi High Court has directed Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates popular e-commerce platform www.flipkart.com to notify consumers of all 598 pressure cookers sold through its e-commerce platform of the order passed by CCPA that the pressure cookers do not conform to BIS standard. Also Read - Portable Washing Machine Available For Less Than Half The Price, Can Be Folded To Size Of A Tiffin Box

The Delhi HC has further directed the company to deposit the sum of Rs 1 lakh, which is the penalty amount, before the Registrar General of the Court within a period of one week, it added.

Notably, the Delhi HC Court had earlier passed similar order against Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd, which operates the e-commerce platform www.amazon.in on September 20 directing the e-commerce platform to notify the consumers of the 2,265 pressure cookers sold on its platform of the order passed by CCPA with respect to non-conformity of BIS standards in the pressure cookers.

The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 stipulates that goods or products which do not comply with the standard which is required to be maintained by or under any law for the time being in force are liable to be held defective.

As per the Domestic Pressure Cooker (Quality Control) Order, 2020, which came into force on February 1, 2021, all pressure cookers are required to mandatorily conform to standard – IS 2347:2017 and compulsorily use the standard mark for a domestic pressure cooker.

The CCPA has issued safety notices under Section 18(2)(j) of the Act to alert and caution consumers against buying goods which do not hold a valid ISI Mark and violate compulsory BIS standards.

(With inputs from PTI)