Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Latest Update: As Flipkart is all set to begin its annual Big Billion Days sale on September 23, it has revealed some of the best deals on Friday ahead of the big event. For many days now, Flipkart is revealing new brand-specific phone deals every day and on Friday, the e-commerce giant teased some of the Samsung phone deals.

Flipkart said it will offer big discounts on popular phones like Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S23 5G, and some other phones.

Notably, these discount offers won't only be based on flat discounts but will also include bank card, exchange, and pre-order offers. However, the details of these things will be revealed during the sale period.

For now, Flipkart has confirmed the sale prices of the price before the Big Billion Days sale event.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Check discounts on Samsung phones

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G: As part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, which was launched in March this year, will be available at an effective price of Rs 10,999. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G was originally available for Rs 17,499, which basically means that Flipkart is promising to offer a discount of Rs 6,500. Users who want a more affordable phone can consider the Samsung Galaxy F13 as this one will be available for Rs 8,499.

Samsung Galaxy S22+: As per the updates from Flipkart, Samsung’s premium Galaxy S22+ will be available for users at Rs 59,999. The smartphone was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 84,999. Samsung Galaxy S22+ is already on sale at a discounted price of Rs 77,970. However, the users will be able to buy it for less than Rs 60,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: In a similar manner, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is currently listed online for Rs 49,999, will be sold at price of Rs 31,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a 5G smartphone that comes with last year’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC.