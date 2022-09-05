Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022: E-commerce giant Flipkart is back with another edition of its Big Billions Days sale. The company has informed that its annual pre-festive season shopping festival is ‘coming soon’. However, it is important to note that the Flipkart has not announced any specific date for the same. According to the reports, Flipkart Plus members will be able to shop before the sale officially begins. For them, the offers will open 24 hours in advance.Also Read - Fire-Boltt Unveils Two Affordable Smartwatches in India. Check Price, Features Here

A Live Hindustan report suggests that the customers will be able to avail bank offers in addition to addition to discounts while purchasing products. Also Read - Now You Can Buy An iPhone 13 at a Flat Discount of Rs 14,000. Deets Here

According to a Indian Express report, Flipkart will be rolling out over 130 “Big Billion Days Specials” products from more than 90 brands. These include: Also Read - Flipkart Electronics Sale: Check Best Offers on Smartphones Here

Adidas: Adidas Solar Control Limited Edition Running Shoes

AKS: New sustainable styles in Kurtis by Neha Kakkad

ANTA: Premium basketball range by Klay Thompson,

Fossil: Kriti Sanon-endorsed exclusive collection

HRX: Hrithik Roshan’s signature range of cycles

Malabar Gold: Gold and silver coins with Big Billion Days logo

Puma: KL Rahul range of 1DER wallets

Safari X FK Samarth: Suitcases with designs by local artisans

Stylum: Divyanka Tripathi-endorsed selection

Titan Raga: Exclusive range endorsed by Alia Bhat

Vega x Marvel: Marvel Character Helmets, with unique branding

Wrogn: Virat Kohli Signed wallets and belts (limited collection)

OTHER DEALS

The company is also likely to offer 80% off on electronics, TV and appliances, while furniture and mattresses will be cheaper by up to 85%.

For fashion products, you will have to pay 60-90% less than the original cost.

Beauty products, toys, sports equipment and home and kitchen items carry a discount ranging from 50 to 80%.