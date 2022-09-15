New Delhi: Ahead of Big Billion Days 2022, Paytm announced its partnership with Flipkart as a payments partner for the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform’s much-awaited sale. This partnership aims to assure customers cashback of 10 per cent on all transactions on payments made through Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet. “With this partnership, users shopping on Flipkart during ‘The Big Billion Days‘ “will get the advantage of speedier, hassle-free and secure checkouts”, the digital payments services said.Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Check Apple iPhone 13 Under Rs 35,000 With Discounts

“Our association with Flipkart as a payments partner for The Big Billion Days will provide a secure payments experience to millions of shoppers in small cities and towns. This is aligned with our vision to drive accessibility with our instruments like Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet,” said a Paytm spokesperson.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022

The much-awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin on September 23 and continue until September 30, However, for Plus users, the Big Billion Days sale will begin a bit early on September 22. Through the sale, customers will get an opportunity to add all their wishlist items to their shopping cart, as they will get huge discounts on top brands.

Big Billion Days 2022 will not only give discounts on gadgets, but one can also avail offers on products like clothing, footwear, furniture, beauty, toys, and various others. Moreover, if you are planning to enhance your room decor or introduce some kitchen essentials in your home, buy products from a Big Billion Days sale at a discounted rate