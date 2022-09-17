Bengaluru: Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce company, has announced the ninth edition of its flagship ‘The Big Billion Days‘ (TBBD) festive sales that will run from September 23 till September 30, with an early access for the Plus customers. Millions of sellers, Kirana delivery partners, and MSMEs have been onboarded to provide access to customers with high-quality, differentiated selection across price points, the e-commerce platform said in a statement.Also Read - HDFC Bank New SMS Banking Facility: Here's How It Will Help Consumers | FAQs Answered

"As India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we pride ourselves in being close to customers and intimately understanding their needs and expectations. Our growing ecosystem of sellers, MSMEs, Kirana stores, and other partners will witness us seamlessly fulfilling the customers' evolving requirements across the various nooks and corners of the country," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, reports news agency IANS.

The customers will have an affordable shopping experience via discounts on bank cards, UPI, and easy EMIs. To enjoy the festive sales, we have provided you with the steps to download the Flipkart app so that you can access it easily on your smartphone.

How to Download Flipkart App Ahead of The Big Billion Days’ (TBBD) Festive Sales?

Open Playstore on your smartphone

On the search bar, write, “Flipkart Online Shopping application”

Click on the install button

The Flipkart application will be downloaded on your application

Depending upon your choice, Choose a language and click on the continue option

Enter your phone number to continue. You can also use your email id

Now click on the Continue option

Enter the verification code

You will be signed in to your account

More Details About Flipkart Big Billion Days’ (TBBD) Festive Sales

Customers will have an opportunity to pre-book products across categories by Rs 1 as a token advance. They will get access to 130 ‘Special Edition’ collectibles from more than 90 brands across categories bringing more than 10,000 new products. This year, Flipkart has onboarded hundreds of last-mile delivery hubs across the country and its largest fulfillment center in Haringhata, West Bengal which alone will process one million shipments a day. The company has also rolled out an option of open-box deliveries for high-value items such as mobiles and electronics.

(With Inputs From IANS)