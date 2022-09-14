Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: The much-awaited Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin on September 23 and continue until September 30, However, for Plus users, the Big Billion Days sale will begin a bit early on September 22. Through the sale, customers will get an opportunity to add all their wishlist items to their shopping cart, as they will get huge discounts on top brands.Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Home Decor Items You Should NOT Miss

Big Billion Days 2022 will not only give discounts on gadgets, but one can also avail offers on products like clothing, footwear, furniture, beauty, toys, and various others. Moreover, if you are planning to enhance your room decor or introduce some kitchen essentials in your home, buy products from a Big Billion Days sale at a discounted rate. Also Read - Will Amazon END Work From Home For Employees? CEO Replies

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Smartphones Available At Discounted Price

Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce website has revealed some of the deals. Smartphones like Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8 5G, Motorola Edge 30, Moto G62, Moto G32, Realme 9i 5G, Realme 9 5G special edition will get big discount during the sale. iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and iPhone 13 series will be available at lowest ever prices. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Get 70% Discount on Home & Kitchen Appliances | Best Deals And Offers Here

The e-retailer has partnered with ICICI and Axis Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount over and above the flat discount.