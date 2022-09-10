Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Indian e-commerce major Flipkart has revealed offers on different smartphones that will be available during its Big Billion Days Sale. According to a webpage on the platform, deals on Google Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone 1, Realme 9 Pro, Oppo Reno 8 5G are now available to view. Check some of the biggest offers on smartphones during the Big Billion Days Sale here.Also Read - Flipkart Launches Domestic and International Hotel Booking Service, To Offer 3 Lakh Hotels

Google Pixel 6a Big Billion Days Sale Price

As per the webpage, Google Pixel 6a will be available at a discounted price of Rs 27,699 onwards during the sale with customers getting up to Rs 20,000 off on the device.

Nothing Phone (1) Big Billion Days Sale Price

Similarly, price of Nothing Phone (1) will start at Rs 28,999 in the upcoming sale. It is noteworthy to state here that these will be the effective price after bank offers and other discounts. The e-tailer has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer 10% instant discount on purchases during the sale.

Realme 9 Pro Big Billion Days Sale Price

In the sale, Realme 9 Pro will be available at Rs 14,999 onwards. While Realme 9 4G can be purchased at Rs 12,999 onwards during the sale. The phone’s 5G variant retail price is yet not revealed. Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, will sell at a discounted price of Rs 26,999. Buyers will also be able to avail exchange discounts of up to Rs 22,000 on Oppo Reno 8 5G.

TV, Other Electronics at 80% Discount

The upcoming sale will offer up to 80% off on electronics and accessories. This will include deals on headphones, smartphones, wireless earphones and more. TV and other electrical appliances will be available at up to 80% discount. For example, Air Conditioners will retail with up to 50% discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022.

Offers on Kitchen Appliances, Furniture Items & More

Apart from offers on mobiles, tablets, laptops and audio accessories, there will be huge discounts on home and kitchen appliances, lifestyle products, fashion, beauty, food, toys, furniture items, and more during the Big Billion Days sale. Users will get deals and discounts on grocery products as well.