Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: E-commerce giant Flipkart is all set to go live with Flipkart Big Billion Days sale for Flipkart Plus members from tonight. According to the company, the sale will offer a slew of discounts on a wide range of products including fashion, smartphones, laptops, home appliances like TV, AC, and gadgets such as smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more.

The Flipkart Plus members must note that the e-tailer has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to offer 10 per cent instant discount to the customers during the sale. Paytm customers will also get 10 per cent assured savings during the Flipkart sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Key Details

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will go live for Plus members.

For other users, the sale will go live on September 23.

The sale prices are now live on Flipkart app and website.

Flipkart is all set to give some exciting discounts on phones from Apple, Samsung, Realme and others.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Offers

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available at ₹31,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G buyers can avail ₹3,000 exchange discount as well.

Oppo Reno 8 5G will be available at a discounted price of ₹23,749 in the sale.

The company will also offer some of the exciting offers on smartphones like

Google Pixel 6a which will be available at ₹27,699

Samsung Galaxy S22+ at ₹59,999.

Price of Nothing Phone (1) will start at ₹28,999 in the Flipkart sale.

The e-commerce platform has teased that the iPhone 13 will be available at its ‘craziest ever price’.

It is likely to be offered under ₹50,000.

The Apple iPhone 11 will be available under ₹30,000.

iPhone 12 mini can be purchased below ₹40,000.

Flipkart will also offer deals on home appliances, laptops and electronics that will be available at up to 80% off in the sale.