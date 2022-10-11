Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 Offers: If you want to buy smartphones of well know brands, but have a budget of less than Rs 30,000, then Flipkart Big Diwali Sale is what you are looking for! The Flipkart Big Diwali sale is live for its customers. The sale will offer a 10 per cent instant discount for State Bank of India (SBI) Bank and Kotak Bank customers. Meanwhile, the e-tailer is giving offers on smartphones from brands such as Nothing, Samsung, Oppo, and others.Also Read - IRCTC Dakshin Bharat Yatra Tour Package: Check Dates, Fares, Other Details Here

Oppo F21s PRO

Oppo F21s Pro Price : The Oppo F21s Pro is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 24,999.

: The Oppo F21s Pro is being sold at a discounted price of Rs 24,999. Oppo F21s Pro Features: The smartphone features a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. The smartphone comes powered by a 4,500mAh battery. On the rear, the handset offers a 64MP quad camera paired with 64MP+2MP+2MP sensors.

Realme GT 2

Realme GT 2 price: Currently, Realme GT 2 is available at Rs 26,999 on the Indian e-commerce company Flipkart.

Currently, Realme GT 2 is available at Rs 26,999 on the Indian e-commerce company Flipkart. Realme GT 2 features: The smartphone has a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery and is claimed to juice up from 0 to 100% in around 33 minutes with the 65watt charger.

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a Price: The device is up for purchase at a discounted rate of Rs 27,699 onwards in the Flipkart big Diwali sale.

The device is up for purchase at a discounted rate of Rs 27,699 onwards in the Flipkart big Diwali sale. Google Pixel 6a feature: The smartphone is powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset. It even packs up to 128GB of internal storage capacity. The device is equipped with an 8-megapixel camera at the front for selfies. Meanwhile, on the rear, it is equipped with dual 12-megapixel camera sensors.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro's retail price, according to the Flipkart website, is Rs 28,749. The rear camera system comprises of 108MP + 16MP + 8MP sensors. Customers will get a 32MP camera at the front for selfies.

