New Delhi: E-Commerce website Flipkart is all set to start its latest edition of the Big Diwali sale from October 28. To recall, the company’s initial Big Diwali sale ended on October 23, which started in India on October 17. This time, the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale will continue till November 3, 2021.Also Read - Amazon Introduces Alexa-based Programme For Hospitals, Senior Care | Deets Inside

Flipkart has tied up with SBI Bank. According to the company, SBI customers will get a 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made using an SBI Debit card, even through the bank’s dedicated app, Yono SBI mobile app. Also Read - Amazon Customer Orders Apple iPhone 12 Worth Rs 70,900, Receives Soap & Rs 5 Coin Instead

The company on its official website is teasing deals on iPhones, Motorola, and Xiaomi phones. Flipkart will be offering electronics and accessories with up to 80 per cent off, including desktops, power banks, headphones, speakers, and more products. Also Read - Amazon Prime Membership Fee in India to be Increased Soon. Here's How Much Plans Will Cost Then

The online retailer has also teased up to 75 per cent off on televisions and appliances.

Some of the premium phones expected to receive a discount include iPhone 12 series and iPhone SE 2020. Coming to Android, smartphones like Redmi 9 Prime, Mi 11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy F12, and Samsung Galaxy F22 are also expected to get a price cut.

Customers can also check out accessories like power banks, headphones, and speakers with up to 75 percent off. The company is also offering up to Rs 2,500 off on domestic flights and up to Rs 25,000 off on international flights.

Customers can take advantage of “Crazy Deals” at 12 a.m., 8 a.m., and 4 p.m. during the Big Diwali Sale, according to Flipkart. “Time Bomb Deals” will also be available, with the platform offering “one deal every hour.”