Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale: After Big Billion Days, e-retailer Flipkart has announced Big Dussehra Sale on its platform. The festive season sale will begin on October 5 and will continue until October 8. However, for plus members, the sale will begin a bit early on October 4. During the 4-day sale, customers will get massive discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, earbuds, smartwatches and home and kitchen appliances.Also Read - Paytm, Flipkart Ink Deal: Now Buyers Can Shop on Payment Firm's App

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale: Buy iPhone Under Rs 50,000

Though an official confirmation is awaited, speculations are rife that iPhone 13 would once again be offered under Rs 50,000. During Big Billion Days, there was a rush to buy iPhones and iPhone 13 was among the most popular one. However, some iPhone 13 buyers were left frustrated for not receiving their devices after placing online orders on Flipkart. Also Read - This iPhone 12 Model Can Be Bought For Rs 20 Thousand | Details Inside

Some customers also complained that their refunds were taking a longer time on orders placed during the ongoing “Big Billion Day” sale. A few also tweeted that they received fake handsets although their claims could not be corroborated. Later the company issued a statement and said that close to “70 per cent of all iPhone orders placed across cities including Guntur, Gorakhpur, and Siliguri have been successfully delivered by the sellers”. Also Read - Engineers at Wipro, TCS, Infosys Get Less Salary Than Startups. Check Which Startup Pays More to Employees

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale: Best Deals And Offers

OnePlus Nord Buds CE: During Flipkart big Dussehra sale, OnePlus Nord Buds CE Truly Wireless Bluetooth Headset will be available at Rs 1,899 instead of Rs 2,699. Nord Buds CE comes with gigantic titanium coated 13.4mm dynamic drivers for smooth sound and deep heavy bass. Get Up to 80 minutes of battery with fast charging in 10 minutes.

Electronic Devices Get 80% Discount: HP Core i3 11th Genwill be available at Rs 35,990 during the sale, while one can purchase HP webcams at just Rs 599. The e-retailer is also giving massive discounts on speakers, tablets, printers, monitors and more.

Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a 10% instant discount on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit cards along with EMI transaction.