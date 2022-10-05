Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale: Flipkart is back with yet another festival sale. The Big Dussehra Sale, as it is known, is now available to all Flipkart customers. The four-day sale begins today and will continue till October 8, 2022. Buyers will receive 10% instant discounts on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. The e-tailer is offering discounts on smart TVs from Samsung, Mi, Realme, and other brands. Do you have any plans to get a smart TV for your home? We have put together a list that you might enjoy.Also Read - IRCTC Ramayana Yatra Offer Announced For Pilgrims: Check 18-Days Tour Package Details Here

Mi 5A HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio

The Mi 5A (2022 model) is selling with 48% off on the Indian E-commerce company Flipkart. In the ongoing sale, the smart TV is available for Rs 12,999. It has a 32-inch HD Ready display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The TV has a 20-watt audio output and built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast.

  • Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
  • Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
  • Resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • Sound Output: 20 W
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

OnePlus U1S Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The OnePlus U1S smart TV is now available at Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale for 36,999, a 26% discount from its original price. The smart TV has a 50-inch Ultra HD 4K display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. The device has a bezel-less design and gives an audio output of 30 watts.

  • Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
  • Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
  • Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
  • Sound Output: 30 W
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Realme HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

Realme HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is currently on sale for 33% off. The TV is available for purchase at Flipkart’s Dussehra sale for Rs. 11,999. The smart TV offers a 32-inch HD Ready LED screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The device includes a 24-watt speaker system with Dolby Surround Audio.

  • Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
  • Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)
  • Resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • Sound Output: 24 W
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Samsung Crystal 4K Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV

In the ongoing Flipkart sale, this Samsung smart TV is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. The smart TV has a 43-inch Ultra HD 4K display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes with a crystal processor 4K and Q Symphony technology. The smart TV includes Samsung TV Plus and a variety of virtual channels for your entertainment.

  • Supported Apps: Netflix|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube
  • Operating System: Tizen
  • Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels
  • Sound Output: 20 W
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz