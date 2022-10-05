OnePlus U1S Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The OnePlus U1S smart TV is now available at Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale for 36,999, a 26% discount from its original price. The smart TV has a 50-inch Ultra HD 4K display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels. The device has a bezel-less design and gives an audio output of 30 watts. Also Read - How to Download Aadhaar, PAN Card, Other Documents on Your Phone Using WhatsApp: Step By Step Guide Here

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels

Sound Output: 30 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Realme HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

Realme HD Ready LED Smart Android TV is currently on sale for 33% off. The TV is available for purchase at Flipkart’s Dussehra sale for Rs. 11,999. The smart TV offers a 32-inch HD Ready LED screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The device includes a 24-watt speaker system with Dolby Surround Audio.

Supported Apps: Netflix|Prime Video|Disney+Hotstar|Youtube

Operating System: Android (Google Assistant & Chromecast in-built)

Resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels

Sound Output: 24 W

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Samsung Crystal 4K Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Tizen TV

In the ongoing Flipkart sale, this Samsung smart TV is being offered at a discounted price of Rs 29,999. The smart TV has a 43-inch Ultra HD 4K display with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes with a crystal processor 4K and Q Symphony technology. The smart TV includes Samsung TV Plus and a variety of virtual channels for your entertainment.