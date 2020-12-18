Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is finally now live for the all Plus members and other customers. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts on several phones, including Realme 6, iPhone SE 2020, Realme 6, Poco X3, iPhone XR, Realme C15 and more. Also Read - Apple Days sale on Amazon ENDS Tomorrow: Hurry Up, Enjoy Discount Upto Rs 6000 on iPhone 12 Mini

The State Bank of India customers must note that the company is giving 10 percent instant discount on SBI bank debit card. Also Read - Walmart to Export USD 10 Billion of India-made Goods Per Year by 2027

Here, in this article, we have given the details of the products on which the company is giving some exciting offers: Also Read - Karnataka High Court to Hear CCI Petition Against Amazon, Flipkart on January 18

Realme Narzo 20 Pro:

It is currently selling for Rs 13,999. The device comes with a 65W fast charger, a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery, a 48MP quad rear camera setup and more.

Moving ahead, the iPhone SE 2020 can be purchased for Rs 32,999. The iPhone 11 Pro with 64GB storage model is currently available for Rs 79,999. It comes with a bundled exchange offer of up to Rs 13,200, which means that you get this iPhone for around Rs 70,000 if your current phone is in proper working condition and is decent enough to swap.

Poco X3 (Rs. 15,999)

Poco X3 is down to Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale this week. The Walmart-owned company is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,200 if you swap an old smartphone with your purchase.

Specifications:

The Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 732G SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. SBI cardholders can also avail a 10 percent additional instant discount.

Apple iPhone XR (Rs. 38,999)

Apple’s iPhone XR will beavailable at a discounted price of Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900) during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale right now. You can also exchange an old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,200. iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch display, and is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset. It comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera.

LG Velvet Dual Screen (Rs. 39,990)

LG Velvet Dual Screen will be available at Rs. 39,990, if you pay online using any debit or credit card on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2020 sale. LG Velvet Dual Screen is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 4,300mAh battery.

Apple HomePod (Rs. 16,900)

Apple’s HomePod smart speaker is down to Rs. 16,900 (MRP Rs. 19,900) during Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale this week. In case you missed earlier sales, this is a good chance to grab one at a discounted price. HomePod supports AirPlay 2 and is a great speaker in case you’re already deeply invested in the Apple ecosystem.

Samsung 55-inch 4K smart LED TV (Rs. 62,590)

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop (Rs. 54,990)

Asus VivoBook 14 (Rs. 40,990)

LG G8X (Rs. 25,990)