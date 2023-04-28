Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Date: With the company promising massive discounts on smartphones, Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce company, has announced its upcoming Big Saving Days Sale. The Flipkart Big Saving Days will commence on May 5, 2023. Smartphones such as iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and other phone models are among those that will be discounted, according to the sale’s teaser page.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Offer on Pixel 6a, Realme GT Neo 3T, iPhone 13, and Other Smartphones

If going by the sale listing, the Pixel 6a will be available during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale for an effective price of Rs 25,999, while the Realme GT Neo 3T will be available for a discounted price of Rs 19,999. When all discounts are taken into account, th e Poco X5 Pro will cost Rs 20,999. Customers can also buy the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G for an effective cost of Rs 22,999. During the sale, the Budget-friendly smartphone Realme C55 will be listed at Rs 7,999.

The iPhone 13 will be offered at a significant discount during the Big Saving Days Sale, according to Flipkart, though the exact discount has not yet been made public. At present, The 5G iPhone has a starting price of Rs 61,999 on Flipkart.

Additionally, Flipkart hinted at the inclusion of “curtain raiser deals,” which will be made public starting on May 1. The platform will probably announce the discounted price of the iPhone 13 during one of these sales, as it has done e in previous sale events. The company is expected to provide more information in the coming days to let customers know about the deals before the major sale event on Flipkart.

There will be bank as well as exchange offers and no-cost EMI options on the products. Those with a Flipkart Plus membership will most likely be able to access the sale a day early, as the platform does for the majority of its sales.

How to Download Flipkart App Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale?