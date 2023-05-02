Home

Flipkart Big Savings Day Are Back: Get Huge Discounts On iPhone 13, Laptops, TVs & Other Products

iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a and other top mobile phone models will be available at a heavily discounted prices. The sale will last for a week ending on May 10, 2023.

New Delhi: The sale which the e commerce giant itself brands as the “Sabse Badi Summer Sale” will go live at 12 pm on May 4, 2023.

The Flipkart Big Saving Days also have huge offers on electronic gadgets, including TWS headphones, smart televisions, laptops, mobile phones and many more. However, it should be noted that only the Flipkart Plus members will get early access to this sale from 4 May 2023 while all other customers will be able to avail offers from 5 May 2023.

Both the debit and credit card users of State Bank of India will be able to claim 10 per cent instant discounts during the sale. Also, Paytm wallet users will get Rs 100 cashback if payment is made using this online platform.

As per the preliminary information available on Flipkart, top mobile phone models like iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy F14 5G, Realme C55, Pixel 6a, and others will be available at a heavy discount.

Smartphones

POCO C55 (64 GB, 4 GB RAM) will be available at Rs 7,999 during the sale. The customers who use Kotak Credit Card EMI transactions are eligible for an additional 10 per cent discount.

During the Flipkart Big Savings Sale, Google Pixel 6a will be available for Rs 25,999 and Realme GT Neo 3T could be bought at a discounted price of Rs 19,999.

The e-commerce giant has also announced that the iPhone 13 will be offered at a large discount during the Big Saving Days Sale. However, the precise discount has not yet been made public. Currently, the phone is available at Rs 61,999 on Flipkart.

Televisions

During the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale, Samsung Crystal 4K (55 inch) Ultra HD LED Smart Tizen TV will be available for a discounted price of Rs 45,990. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card customers can get an extra 5 per cent cashback on this deal.

Mi X series Smart TV (43 inch) with Ultra HD LED will be available at the price of Rs 28,999.

Laptops

As per the preliminary information available on Flipkart, laptops and other electronic gadgets will be available at a discount of up to 80 per cent.

Buyers can purchase a Lenovo Ryzen 3 Hexa Core for Rs 33,990 during the sale. The customers of Flipkart-Axis Bank credit card can get a 5 per cent cashback for this deal.

Likewise, a 5 per cent cashback will be available on the purchase of the Realme Intel Evo core i5 11th generation laptop.

Also, Flipkart has hinted that there would be some ‘curtain raiser deals’. It’s highly anticipated that the company with announce the discounted price of the iPhone 13 during one of these deals.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.