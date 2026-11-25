Flipkart CEO exit ahead of IPO: Kalyan Krishnamurthy steps down; Balaji Thiagarajan to take charge temporarily

Walmart-owned Flipkart is set for a major leadership change as Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy steps down after nearly a decade with the company. The e-commerce giant said Balaji Thiagarajan, its current Chief Product and Technology Officer, will take charge on an interim basis until a permanent successor is announced.

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Flipkart CEO exit ahead of IPO: Kalyan Krishnamurthy steps down; Balaji Thiagarajan to take charge temporarily (PTI/File)

Walmart-owned e-commerce company Flipkart is set for a major leadership change as Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy has decided to step down and leave the company. His departure marks the end of a nearly decade-long association with one of India’s biggest online shopping platforms. Flipkart announced the development on Wednesday. The company said it would name a new chief executive in the coming weeks. Until then, Balaji Thiagarajan, Flipkart’s current Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO), will manage the organisation.

The company has not shared any specific reason for Krishnamurthy’s exit. Krishnamurthy joined Flipkart in 2016 and became its CEO in January 2017. He was later appointed Group CEO in 2018. During his time at the company, he oversaw several important developments, including business expansion, the entry into new categories and Walmart’s acquisition of a majority stake in the company.

His exit comes at a time when Flipkart is working towards a possible stock market listing in India.

Who is Kalyan Krishnamurthy? a look at his Flipkart journey

Kalyan Krishnamurthy is among the key executives who helped shape Flipkart’s growth in India’s competitive e-commerce market. Before joining Flipkart, he worked as a Managing Director at Tiger Global Management, where he handled the investment firm’s portfolio companies in India.

He also held senior finance positions at eBay Asia Pacific and eBay South Asia. He began his professional career at Procter & Gamble, working in its supply chain finance business.

After joining Flipkart in 2016, he took over as CEO in January 2017. In 2018, he became the Group CEO and took charge of the company’s larger business operations.

One of the biggest developments during his leadership was Walmart’s $16-billion acquisition of a majority stake in Flipkart in 2018. The deal gave the US retail giant control of the Indian e-commerce company and marked one of the biggest investments in India’s online retail sector.

Under Krishnamurthy, Flipkart also expanded into grocery, digital payments and other business segments. It strengthened its logistics network and introduced new shopping features, including regional language services and voice-based shopping.

Flipkart CEO Exit: Why is the leadership change important?

Krishnamurthy’s departure is significant as Flipkart is preparing for its next phase of growth, including a potential initial public offering (IPO). The company has been working towards a public listing in India for several years. It also completed the process of shifting its corporate domicile from Singapore to India in March 2026, an important step towards a possible domestic listing.

However, the IPO timeline remains uncertain.

Earlier reports suggested that Walmart wanted Flipkart to focus on improving profitability before moving ahead with its public listing plans. The company has also been working to strengthen its financial performance and streamline its operations.

Flipkart’s marketplace business reported a net loss of Rs 1,494.2 crore in FY25, although its losses narrowed compared with the previous financial year. Its total income increased by around 14% to Rs 20,807.4 crore.

The company is therefore facing the challenge of maintaining growth while improving its financial position ahead of a possible IPO.

Flipkart faces senior-level exits amid IPO uncertainty

Krishnamurthy’s departure also comes after several senior executives have left Flipkart and its group companies in recent months.

In October 2026, Moneycontrol reported that three more senior executives, including Kanchan Mishra, Amit Sachan and Kamal Chopra, were preparing to leave the company. Other leadership changes have also taken place across Flipkart, including departures from its finance, supply chain and strategy teams.

Reports have linked some of these exits to uncertainty surrounding the company’s IPO plans and employee stock options. However, the reasons for individual departures have not always been officially disclosed.

The company has also faced questions from former employees over the delay in its public listing. More than 1,000 former employees reportedly approached Walmart and Flipkart’s boards in October, seeking an opportunity to sell their vested employee stock options.

Who is Balaji Thiagarajan, who will lead Flipkart temporarily?

Balaji Thiagarajan, who currently serves as Flipkart’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, will take charge of the organisation until a permanent successor is announced. He has been closely involved in the company’s product and technology operations. His temporary appointment will help maintain continuity while Flipkart works on its leadership transition.

The company is expected to announce Krishnamurthy’s successor in the coming weeks.