Flipkart Co-Founder May Pump In $100-150 Million In PhonePe: Report

On January 19, India.com reported that PhonePe had raised $350 million from General Atlantic at a valuation round of $12 billion.

New Delhi: Binny Bansal, the co-founder of e-commerce giant Flipkart is mulling an investment of about $100-150 million in PhonePe, the Economic Times reported quoting people in the know of the matter. It is said that if this transaction goes through, it will be among the largest individual investments in a new-age firm, similar to the $100 million bet taken by Flipkart’s other founder Sachin Bansal in Ola in 2018.

“The amount that he (Binny Bansal) is investing is yet to be finalised. The talks have been on and are likely to close soon,” the person quoted in ET report said.

In its current $12 billion valuation round, PhonePe has already raised nearly $450 million in primary capital from PE major General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Ribbit Capital, among others, the report said. It added that some of the existing shareholders in Flipkart like Bansal, Tiger Global, China’s Tencent, Qatar Investment Authority, and Microsoft, were expected to buy a fresh stake in PhonePe, as the company put together a new ownership structure.

Walmart continues to be the largest investor in PhonePe with around 70% stake.

PhonePe holds the dominant position on India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) that is used to do payments online. The company is said to clock around $4 billion transactions monthly, said per Judith McKenna, the president and CEO of Walmart International. At the end of 2022, its total payment volume (TPV) reached $950 billion, she said.

PhonePe competes directly with Google’s Google Pay, One97 Communications’ Paytm, Amazon India’s Amazon Pay, Meta’s WhatsApp Pay, among others. The company is said to have held a 50.2 per cent market share of UPI transactions by value last year.

On January 19, India.com reported that PhonePe had raised $350 million from General Atlantic at a valuation round of $12 billion. The fundraising campaign by PhonePe follows the company’s recently announced change of domicile to India and full separation from Flipkart.

