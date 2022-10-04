Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale: Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce platform is hosting yet another sale, for Flipkart Plus members. The Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale is already live. The sale offers discounts on various smartphones across brands and price categories. Flipkart has also partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made during the sale. The sale will end on October 8, 2022. If you are the one looking to buy a smartphone, then you must go through this article.Also Read - IRCTC Ramayana Yatra Offer Announced For Pilgrims: Check 18-Days Tour Package Details Here

Check Apple iPhone 11 Discounted Price

During the sale, tech-savvy users can buy Apple iPhone 11 at a discounted price of Rs 34,490 after bank offers and discounts. Currently, it is selling at Rs 41,990 on Flipkart platform. Meanwhile, users can buy iPhone 13 for Rs 57,240. However, the phone’s 128GB storage model, on the e-tailer’s site, is listed at Rs 59,990. The smartphone comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset. It also features a 12MP camera at the front for selfies. Apple iPhone 12 mini is retailing at a discounted price of Rs 35,990. The iPhone 12 Pro is being sold at a retail price of Rs 97,240. Also Read - Want to Download E-Pan Card? Check Step By Step Guide Here

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale: Check Nothing Phone (1) Price

The Sale offers Nothing Phone (1) at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 for the 128GB storage model. Originally priced at Rs 37,999, the smartphone is selling at 21% off, as given on Flipkart. The phone’s 256GB storage variant can be bought at Rs 32,999. Also Read - How to Download Aadhaar, PAN Card, Other Documents on Your Phone Using WhatsApp: Step By Step Guide Here

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale: Check Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price

During the sale, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available from Rs 32,999 onwards. After exchange discounts and bank offers, the Google Pixel 6a can also be bought at Rs 28,999 onwards. The phone feature a 12MP dual rear camera setup.

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale: Check Motorola Edge 20 Pro

During the sale, Motorola Edge 20 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 29,499. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is up for grabs from Rs 41,499 onwards. Vivo V25 Pro 5G is also selling from Rs 32,499 onwards. The sale will be live for all users from October 05, 2022.