New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart has formally closed Jabong, which it acquired in July 2016, in a bid to focus completely on its premium fashion platform Myntra, which was acquired by it in May 2014.

As a part of this move, those accessing Jabong through website or app will now instead be redirected to Myntra.

This latest move by Flipkart comes in the wake of a June 2019 report which said that Flipkart was cutting down on its market spending on Jabong and offering incentives to users to redirect them to Myntra. The move, according to industry experts, will help Flipkart consolidate operations and make its marketing budget efficient.

Flipkart itself was acquired by American retail giant Walmart in November 2018. Post its acquisition, the company merged Myntra and Jabong, which led to 150 employees being laid off. Post its acquisition of Jabong, which was worth $70 million, it had been assimilating Jabong’s key business functions with those of Myntra.

Flipkart had acquired Myntra for $280 million.

Prior to Flipkart’s current move, Jabong was in the midst of witnessing a continuing decline in its traffic. In December 2019, while its daily active users decreased by 10.61%, its app downloads dropped by 12.71%.

Myntra, on the other hand, noted an increase of 41.18% and 31.87% in downloads and number of daily active users respectively.