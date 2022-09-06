New Delhi: E-commerce platform Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of a hotel-booking feature on its platform for the travel sector. According to the company, it will offer three lakh domestic and international hotels. Flipkart will also offer benefits like flexible travel and booking-related policies, EMI options.Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Announced; Check Expected Offers, Discounts Here

"New travel trends like exploring lesser-known destinations, work-cations, long stays, and vacation rentals are becoming mainstream. These developments are giving a boost to the travel industry. Given the 70% growth in the last quarter compared to a CAGR of 60% over the last two years, the next festive quarter is expected to be even better for the overall travel industry," the company said in a statement.

"Flipkart Hotels will provide access to affordable hotel stays convenient for the customers. Flipkart Flight is on a steady path of growth in the travel industry since we entered this space," said Adarsh Menon, senior vice president, Flipkart. "With Flipkart Hotels, we are strengthening our commitment to provide a better experience and superior service to our customers across metros and beyond tiers."

The company said Flipkart Hotels will benefit from Cleartrip’s understanding of travel customers and sectors. Available on the Flipkart app, the new service will allow users to avail of third-party offers.

“With our banking partner’s financial offerings, the customers will unlock great value in this segment and enhance Flipkart’s capabilities as a preferred one-stop shop for the travel booking needs of Indian customers,” said Menon.

In addition to the deals, it will have a customer care center for support and user-related queries.

