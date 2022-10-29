New Delhi: If you are going for online shopping via Flipkart, you will have to pay extra money from now onwards as the homegrown e-commerce retailer has introduced an additional fee for all cash on delivery orders irrespective of the price of the goods. However, no such fee will be paid for the prepaid orders.Also Read - JioFiber Double Festival Bonanza Offers Announced Ahead of Diwali | Check Deets Here

Online shoppers must note that Flipkart charges delivery for products under a certain price bracket. “Delivery charge varies with each seller….for products listed as Flipkart Plus, a Rs 40 charge for delivery per item may be applied if the order value is less than Rs 500. While, orders of Rs 500 or above are delivered free,” reads details posted on Flipkart’s website. Also Read - Motorola Motoe22s Smartphone to Launch on Oct 17. All You Need to Know

Flipkart further wrote on its website that delivery charges are not hidden charges and are charged extra depending on the seller’s shipping policy. Also Read - Flipkart Diwali Sale: Get 75% Discount on Latest Home & Kitchen Appliances; Bank Offers And More Details Here

Flipkart on its website said it doesn’t use to charge for Cash On Delivery orders. From now onwards, even if you are ordering a product of Rs 150 or Rs 15,000 under COD policy, you will have to pay Rs 5 per order besides the delivery charges if applicable.

However, Flipkart said now, irrespective of delivery fee or no delivery fee, it will charge a handling fee of Rs 5 for all cash on delivery orders. “Due to handling costs, a nominal Rs 5 will be charged for orders placed using this option (COD). Avoid this fee by paying online now,” reads the description under the cash-on-delivery option on Flipkart.

Earlier, Flipkart had introduced a Rs 29 secure packaging fee for smartphone orders. The move came as the e-retailer saw its net loss widening 51 per cent to Rs 4,362 crore during the financial year 2022.

In the meantime, Flipkart has reported 31% revenue growth in 2021-22 to Rs10,659 crore, but its net loss widened 51% to Rs4,362 crore during the fiscal year due to rising transportation, marketing and legal expenses.