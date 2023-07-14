Home

Flipkart Pays $700 Million To Workers After PhonePe Split

Last-year, Flipkart, a Walmart-owned company, and PhonePe announced a full ownership separation of PhonePe that involves splitting the company into two separate ones. However, Walmart, a US-based company, will control both organisations.

Flipkart Group Chief Executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy stated that the "much-awaited compensation will be made today" in an email to staff members.

New Delhi: Following its split from fintech company PhonePe, e-commerce giant Flipkart has started paying its staff $700 million in “one-time discretionary” cash payments on Friday. Flipkart Group Chief Executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy stated that the “much-awaited compensation will be made today” in an email to staff members that was obtained by TechCrunch.

“We have exciting times ahead, and as we continue to grow across businesses, I look forward to your continued dedication and determination to bring about the future that we envision and scale new heights together,” Kalyan Krishnamurthy said in the mail mentioned by IANS.

Spokesperson Confirms Payment Done

Moreover, a Flipkart spokesperson confirmed that the payout had been made, the report said. In December last year, the two firms completed a full ownership separation in a deal that allowed Singapore shareholders to purchase shares directly in PhonePe’s India entity.

Details About the PhonePe-Flipkart Split

The PhonePe Group was acquired by the Flipkart Group in 2016. Besides separating from Flipkart, PhonePe also moved its headquarters to India after this. In January, PhonePe raised $350 million in funding from General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, at a pre-money valuation of $12 billion, while in February, PhonePe raised another $100 million in primary capital from Ribbit Capital, Tiger Global, and TVS Capital Funds.

Last year, Flipkart, a Walmart-owned company, and PhonePe announced a full ownership separation that involved splitting the company into two separate companies. However, Walmart, a US-based company, will control both organisations.

Since December 2020, when Flipkart partially split off PhonePe as a distinct firm, the ownership separation procedure has been underway. After the split, the payments company raised $700 million from investors, including Walmart, at a valuation of $5.5 billion in early 2021.

The Flipkart Group, which started off in 2007 by selling books online, has now expanded into a number of different industry verticals with the help of brands like Myntra, Cleartrip, Flipkart Health+, and more, as per the Financial Express.

(With IANS inputs)

