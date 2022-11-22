Earn Rewards Up To Rs 20K With This Credit Card. Deets Inside

Super Elite Credit Card: The card has an annual fee of Rs 500, which is waived off on an annual expense of Rs 2 lakh on the card.

Bengaluru/Karnataka: E-commerce giant Flipkart partnered with Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector bank to launch the ‘Super Elite Credit Card’ that will help shoppers to earn rewards up to Rs 20,000 on Flipkart, Myntra and Cleartrip.

The credit card will offer an activation benefit of 500 Flipkart SuperCoins with 4X SuperCoins earned for every transaction on Flipkart, along with rewards up to Rs 20,000 across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Health+, Cleartrip, and Flipkart Hotels, the company said in a statement.

How Super Elite Credit Card Will Work?

Customers can earn a total of 8 SuperCoins for every Rs 100 spent and a maximum of 200 SuperCoins can be earned on every successful transaction. Flipkart Plus customers earn a total of 16 SuperCoins for every Rs 100 spent and they can earn a maximum of 400 SuperCoins on every successful transaction on Flipkart.

Usage Customer Type Supercoins Earned For Every Rs.100 Spent Max Supercoins Earned per Txn. Flipkart Loyalty Program Super Elite Card Benefit Total Supercoins On Flipkart Flipkart Customers 2 6 8 200 Flipkart Plus Customers 4 12 16 400 Outside Flipkart All – 2 2 Unlimited

“For all other transactions outside of Flipkart, customers will earn two SuperCoins with no upper limit for every Rs 100 spent on all eligible spends,” said the company.

Super Elite Credit Card: Benefits

30 percent off* on Flipkart Health+

25 percent off* on Hotel booking on Cleartrip

Rs 500 off on Myntra

15 percent off* on Flipkart Flights

10 percent off* on Flight booking on Cleartrip

Commenting on the launch of the credit card, Sanjeev Moghe, President and Head, Cards & Payments, Axis Bank said,”We believe that this co-branded credit card will certainly appeal to customers across India, seeking benefits in the form of SuperCoins, as it offers benefits and easy redemption opportunity on every transaction.” (With agency inputs)