Flipkart sale 2021 discounts on smartphones: Flipkart is offering lucrative offers and instant discounts on Apple iPhone, Motorola, Redmi, Realme, POCO, Oppo, Samsung, and Gionee smartphones. Apart from offs, one can avail of an additional discount of up to Rs 1250 by using Axis Bank credit and debit cards. The “Flipkart Smartphone Carnival” will be ending tonight. So if you want to buy a brand-new smartphone, you should not waste any time and check out the latest offers on iPhone, Motorola, Redmi, Realme, POCO, Oppo, Samsung, and Gionee smartphones. Also Read - After Amazon India, Now Flipkart Plans to Deploy 25,000 Electric Vehicles by 2030

“Sale is LIVE. Get the latest smartphones at unbelievable prices only on Flipkart’s Smartphone Carnival. Additional discount up to Rs 1250 on Axis Bank Cards. Shop now!” Flipkart has tweeted. Also Read - Budget 2021: Amazon, Flipkart, Microsoft Will Have to Pay 2% Extra Tax Now

Flipkart iPhone offers: Flipkart is offering iPhone 11 at Rs 49,999, iPhone XR at Rs 38,999, and iPhone SE at Rs 29,999, iPhone 11 pro at Rs 79,999, iPhone 12 at Rs 73,999, iPhone 12 mini at Rs 63,900, and iPhone 12 pro at Rs 1,14,900. Also Read - Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale: iPhone SE, Realme Narzo 20 Pro and More At An Amazing Discounted Rates

Flipkart Motorola offers: Flipkart is offering moto G 5G at Rs 18,999, moto g30 at Rs 10,999, moto g10 at Rs 9,999. Notably, the Flipkart sale of Motorola smartphones will take place on March 16 and March 17 at 12 pm.

Flipkart Realme offers: Flipkart is offering realme narzo 20pro at Rs 13,999, realme C15 at Rs 8,999, realme 7 at Rs 13,499, realme X7 5G at Rs 19, 999, realme 7 pro at Rs 17,999, realme X3 Super Zoom at Rs 22,999, realme X50 Pro 5G at Rs 31,999

Flipkart Redmi offers: Flipkart is offering Redmi 9i at Rs 7,999, Redmi 9 Prime at Rs 9,499.

Flipkart Samsung offers: Flipkart is offering Samsung Galaxi F41 at Rs 15,999. One can get it at Rs 9,985 for Flipkart Smart Upgrade, Flipkart is offering Samsung S20 FE at Rs 44,999, Samsung A21s at Rs 12,999, Samsung A31 at Rs 17,999, Samsung A51 at Rs 18,999, Samsung Galaxy A71 at Rs 24,999.

Flipkart Poco, Oppo offers: Flipkart is offering Poco X3 at Rs 13,499, Poco M2 at Rs 8,749, Oppo F19 Pro at Rs 21,490, Oppo A12 at Rs 7,990, Poco X2 at Rs 13,999.