New Delhi: Flipkart is offering sale on Motorola, Realme, Samsung, Poco M2, Oppo, and Vivo. The e-commerce giant is offering Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC Debit and Credit cards. ICICI Bank account holders are also eligible for instant discounts. Also Read - Avalanche in Siachen Kills 2 Army Soldiers, Others Out of Danger Now

Flipkart is offering Motorola G60 at Rs 17,999, Oppo A54 at Rs 13,590, realme 8 5G at Rs 14,999, real me Narzo 30 Pro 5G at Rs 16,999, Samsung Galaxy F02s at Rs 8,999, and realme 8 Pro at Rs 17,999. Also Read - DC vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice-captain - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 22 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7.30 PM IST April 27 Tuesday

Flipkart is offering realme C20 at Rs 6,799, realme C21 at Rs 7,999, realme C25 at Rs 9,999, realme X7 at Rs 18,999, realme X7 Pro at Rs 27,999, and realme 7 Pro at Rs 17,999. Also Read - Delhi High Court Judges, Officers to Get COVID Care Facilities at 5-star Hotel

You can get Oppo F19 at Rs 18,990, Samsung Galaxy F62 at Rs 21,000, Motorola G30 at Rs 10,999, Motorola G10 Power at Rs 9,999, and Motorola G9 Power at Rs 11,999.

Among the best sellers, Flipkart is offering Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G at Rs 35,990, Realme Narzo 30A at Rs 8,999, Motorola E7 Power at Rs 8,299, realme narzo 20 Pro at Rs 13,999, narzo 20 at Rs 10,499, Narzo 20 A at Rs 8,499, realme narzo 20 pro at Rs 13,999, narzo 20 at Rs 10,499, and Narzo 20A at Rs 8,499.

Flipkart is offering Redmi Note 9 at Rs 10,999, Poco X3 Pro at Rs 18,999, Realme C21 at Rs 7,999, Realme C12 at Rs 7,999, and POCO M3 at Rs 10,999.