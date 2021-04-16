New Delhi: Flipkart Offer on Mobile – Flipkart today started “smartphones carnival”. The five-day sale offer will end on April 20. Flipkart is offering no cost EMI, exchange offers, curated products. ICICI Bank credit and debit cards users will get up to Rs 750 instant discount. HDFC Bank customers can avail instant discount up to Rs 2,500. You can avail these offers on buying smartphone brands such as Samsung, POCO, Realme, Mi, iPhone, LG, Oppo, Motorola etc. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Shares New Picture of Newborn Playing With Saif And Taimur, Hides His Face Again

Flipkart is offering realme C25 (64 GB) at Rs 9,999, realme C20 at Rs 6,799, POCO X3 Pro at Rs 18,999.

You can buy POCO M3 at Rs 10,999, realme narzo 30A at Rs 8,499, realme C12 at Rs 7,999.

Flipkart offers Samsung Galaxy F12 at Rs 10,999, Oppo F19 at Rs 18,990, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G at Rs 16,999.

If you are fond of Iphone, Flipkart is offering iPhone 11 at Rs 44,999.

Flipkart offering Moto g10 power at Rs 9,499, POCO M2 Pro at Rs 12,999, and iPhone XR at Rs 39,999, LG Wing at Rs 29,999.

You can buy Samsung Galaxy F02s at Rs 8,999, realme X7 Pro 5G at Rs 27,999, iPhone 12 pro Max at Rs 1,17,900, Oppo A12 at Rs 8,990, realme 7i at Rs 11,999, realme narzo 20 Rs 10,499, and Redmi 9 Power at Rs 10,499.

Flipkart is offering Oppo A33 at Rs 9,990, Oppo F17 Pro at Rs 19,490, Oppo A53 at Rs 12,990, realme 6 Pro at Rs 15,999, Vivo Y30 at Rs 14,990, Vivo Y51A at Rs 17,990, Vivo Y20A at Rs 11,490.