New Delhi: Flipkart Sale Offers – Flipkart is starting two-day sale. Buyers will get 10 per cent instant discount on buying mobile, tablet, watch, tv, fridge, dress, shoes, grocery, furniture, and other items. Also Read - Farmer Unions Observe 'Black Day' to Mark Six Months of Ongoing Agitation Against Centre's 3 Farm Laws

Flipkart Sale Date:

Flipkart sale 2021 is for two days from May 27 to May 28. The flipkart sale begins at midnight. Also Read - Racist Rant: Drunk Woman Shouts N-Word, Spits at Bouncer After Being Denied Entry to The Pub

Flipkart Sale Today Offer Mobile:

Flipkart is offering no cost EMI, best deals on exchange, and complete mobile protection. There is 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit and EMI transactions. Also Read - KRK Promises to Delete Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Review Video After Salman Khan Files Defamation Suit

You will get realme C20 at Rs 6,799, realme narzo at Rs 7,999, Redmi 9 Power at Rs 9,999, realme narzo 20 at Rs 9,999, realme X7 5G at Rs 17,999, Samsung F41 at Rs 14,499, POCO X3 at Rs

14,499, realme narzo 30 Pro 5G at Rs 15,499, and POCO M3 at Rs 10,999.

Buyers will get Redmi 9i at Rs 7,999, realme 8 at Rs 14,499, Samsung F12 at Rs 9,999, realme 8 5G at Rs 13,999, realme C25 at Rs 9,249, and Oppo A12 at Rs 7,490, POCO M2 Pro at Rs 13,999.