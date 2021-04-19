New Delhi: Flipkart is today offering sale on mobile and other items. Flipkart customers can get lucrative deals through the official website and mobile app of the e-commerce giant. Customers can get benefits like no cost EMI, EMI on debit cards, and mobile exchange offers. Also Read - 'We Had Masks, But...': Delhi Couple Caught on Camera Misbehaving With Cops After Being Arrested

Flipkart Sale on Mobile

Flipkart is offering offers on Samsung Galaxy A21s, Samsung Galaxy M11, Samsung Galaxy M01, Oppo Reno3 Pro, POCO M2 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro, Oppo A9 2020, Samsung Galaxy A31, Vivo V19, Samsung Galaxy A51, Samsung Galaxy A71, Vivo X50, and Realme X3 SuperZoom.

Apart from the smartphones, Flipkart is offering discounts on sarees, kurtas, mixers, kettles, summer essentials, peelers, speakers, smart watches, trendy fashion jewellery, deodrant, perfume, cables, charges, kitchen essentials, provogue, wrogn.

You can also avail work from accessory, tops, denims, t-shirts, top selling power-banks, styling and healthcare devices, Nike, Adidas, Puma, Sparx, masks, bed sheets.

You will get good deals on electrical hardware, LED bulbs, and headphones.